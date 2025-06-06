Morocco dominates Tunisia in June 2025 friendly

Morocco recorded a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in an international friendly played on June 7, 2025. The match, part of the June international window, saw Morocco deliver a strong performance against a struggling Tunisia side.

Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in the 80th minute with a well-timed finish, followed by a stoppage-time goal from Ayoub El Kaabi in the 90+4th minute. The result was further compounded for Tunisia when defender Ali Al-Abdi was sent off in the 90+1st minute after receiving a red card.

The match was held as part of pre-tournament preparation for both teams. With this win, Morocco continued to display consistent form in international fixtures, using possession-based football and high passing accuracy to control the game’s tempo.

Tunisia reduced to ten men as Morocco controls play

Morocco led the game statistically, finishing with 61 per cent of the possession and 449 completed passes compared to Tunisia’s 295. Their pass accuracy stood at 84 per cent, highlighting their midfield dominance. Morocco also registered 16 total shots, including three on target, while Tunisia managed only four shots and one on target.

In terms of discipline, Tunisia committed 22 fouls and received two yellow cards in addition to Al-Abdi’s red card. Morocco, in contrast, recorded 13 fouls and only one yellow card. The numbers reflected Morocco’s structured approach and Tunisia’s reactive, physical tactics.

This result adds to Morocco’s string of positive outcomes in friendlies ahead of key international competitions. Tunisia will look to regroup after a performance that highlighted issues in attack, possession retention, and defensive discipline.

