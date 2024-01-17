Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

29 mins: A decent break from Chibi, bursting forward an into the box from left-back, but Tanzania get bodies across to thwart his cross … En Nesyri was waiting for a potential tap-in. Morocco now have a free-kick in a decent spot to send it into the mixer.

27 mins: We’ve restarted, by the way, though very little has happened since the hydration hiatus. Morocco are probing without much penetration.

24 mins: Time for a drink’s break after a quiet opening quarter. Morocco have been on top, but they’ve created next to nothing.

22 mins: Just as I typed that, Tanzania actually got players forward in a breakaway of-sorts, but as it broke up and Ezzalzouli took it clear down the left, he was hacked to the ground by Himid Mao. That tackle earns him the game’s first booking.

20 mins: The whole game has been played in the Tanzania half so far. Ibrahim Hamad has led the defence well, but there’s nothing for them on the counterattack to alleviate the pressure.

19 mins: Tanzania whack it clear after a dangerous left-footed cross from Ziyech. Hakimi’s cross is then blocked, but still Morocco keep plugging away, trying to win the ball high up and pinning the Taifa Stars back.

17 mins: Morocco coach Walid Regragui is all arms and gestures on the touchline as he watches his side squander possession. Tanzania are holding their own so far, albeit they can’t really get up the pitch.

15 mins: You’d think the Taifa Stars would be all about safety-first football: play it long, nothing silly, get up the pitch. But they’re actually being quite ambitious playing it round the back – the problem is the Moroccan press is so stifling.

13 mins: The Ziyech-Hakimi combination is surely unrivalled, in terms of a winger-full back relationship in this tournament. A delicious ball via the outside of the former Chelsea man’s foot finds Hakimi but he runs into trouble in the box.

11 mins: Ezzalzouli has hit the deck after a hefty challenge from Yahya. That was very late but not too dangerous, in fairness.

9 mins: Tanzania are pushing up quite high in defence and it’s inviting long diagonal balls over the top, largely from left to right, aimed at Ziyech. En Nesyri gets a good chance after a headed knockdown, but he cannot get clean contact on his shot.

6 mins: A first touch of the ball for Bono in the Moroccan goal brings an almighty cheer from the red shirts in the crowd.

5 mins: Samatta does well to carry the ball downfield for Tanzania and induce a needless foul from Chibi, playing at left back for Morocco. It’s whipped in by Mwamnyeto and En Nesyri then has to be on his mettle to nod to safety as the ball came box into the Atlas Lions’ box. Another set piece for the Taifa Stars.

3 mins: The sun is just starting to set on the coastal town of San Pedro, making for some nice long shadows on the pristine turf. Morocco are making early inroads on their right side, feeding Hakim Ziyech as much as they can.

1 min: The referee is Alhadi Allaou Mahamat from Chad, by the way. Morocco on the ball early on.

Here come the two teams. Tanzania’s blue and yellow striped kit is an absolute belter. Romain Saiss leads out Morocco, in their usual red and green. Time for the anthems and then kick-off. Morocco’s starting XI pose for a team photo. Photograph: Themba Hadebe/AP The Moroccan fans are in a joyous mood. Photograph: Sia Kambou/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 12.20 EST

Tanzania have never won a match at the Africa Cup of Nations. They’ve never qualified for the World Cup, let alone make the last four like Morocco did little more than a year ago. If they were to win, or even deny Morocco a win today, it would send shockwaves throughout the continent.

Before kick-off, there’s time to get your ears around the latest, AFCON-flavoured, Football Weekly:

Headphones are mandatory.

Tanzania head coach Adel Amrouche has rowed back slightly on comments he made about the Moroccan Football Federation having too much influence over the African game, in his view. Instead he focused on the footballing ability of the Taifa Stars’ opponents today. I spoke out a month ago, saying they are one of the best teams in the world. They reached the semi-final. They are not a team that win by luck, they win with their abilities. They deserve.

Today’s stadium in San Pedro is a fairly modest one but the skies are clear and conditions are ideal.

That Morocco lineup wouldn’t be out of place in the top 10 of any of Europe’s premier leagues; it’s packed with quality and experience. Tanzania, on the other end, are much more of an unknown quantity, ranked 121 in the world (Morocco are 13th – the highest of any nation in this tournament). Tanzania are captained by PAOK striker Mbwana Samatta. They’ll have the backing of anyone fancying an underdog victory.

Team news – Tanzania Tanzania: Manula, Mnoga, Miroshi, Hamad, Nondo, Hussein, Mao, Abbas, M’Mombwa, Samatta, Allarakhia

Team news – Morocco Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Chibi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ounahi, Ziyech, Ezzalzouli, En-Nesyri