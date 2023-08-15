In preparation for Mortal Kombat 1 upcoming beta this weekend, NetherRealm Studios has announced that Xbox Series X|S players can download the beta three days early, though PlayStation 5 users must wait until August 18 to download it.

The news comes from the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account, posted in a thread promoting the upcoming beta. The tweet reads:

“We can confirm that players on Xbox Series X|S will be able to download the beta on August 15th at 11 a.m. EDT / 10 a.m. CDT / 8 a.m. PDT. Players on PlayStation 5 will be able to download the beta when it starts on August 18th at 11 a.m. EDT / 10 a.m. CDT / 8 a.m. PDT.”

It’s also worth pointing out that even though Xbox Series X|S players can download the beta before PlayStation users, they still won’t be able to play it until August 18. Nothing on the Mortal Kombat FAQ page says otherwise. Just make sure that you have enough memory to install it before then.

To participate in Mortal Kombat 1, you’ll need to preorder the game. For more information on how to test your might this weekend, check out our Mortal Kombat 1 preorder guide.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to come out later this year on September 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.