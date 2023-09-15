Mortal Kombat 1 is out now for early access players, and critics have also started releasing their reviews of the latest mainline game in the Mortal Kombat series. Early impressions look good, with most reviews suggesting the game is one of the best Mortal Kombat games in years–if not ever.

The somewhat confusingly named Mortal Kombat 1 is actually the 12th game in the series, and is designed as a soft reboot for the franchise, taking place in an alternate universe to previous games. Due to a short review period and the impressive scope of the game, many outlets including GameSpot have yet to release their reviews, or have published a review in progress.



Enough reviews are now available for the game to be scored on Metacritic, with the PS5 version of Mortal Kombat 1 currently sitting at 86. With many reviews yet to be released this score is likely to change, with the other platform versions of the game also unscored at present. You can check out some of the early reviews below.

Game: Mortal Kombat 1

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Release Date: September 19

Price: $70

Video Games Chronicle – 5/5

“Mortal Kombat 1 is the best Mortal Kombat game to date. It looks stunning, has a brilliant Story mode, its new Invasions mode will keep solo players busy and, above all else, it’s an absolute joy to play. Thoroughly essential for die-hards, lapsed fans and newkomers.” — Chris Scullion [Full review]

Bloody Disgusting – 4.5/5

“I’m impressed with what Mortal Kombat 1 has to offer. From the ambitious Story mode, to the new addition of Kameos to the combat. From the relegating of the gear system to be cosmetic only, to the all-new RPG Invasions mode. Mortal Kombat 1 feels like a return to form for the series while pushing it in new meaningful directions. It’s the perfect entry point for newcomers and long time fans of the series.” — Reyna Cervantes [Full review]

Screen Rant – 3.5/5

“As someone’s first Mortal Kombat game, Mortal Kombat 1 is a perfectly adequate but not ideal place to start. For returning players who just want to see their favorite characters again, or for anyone itching to hear Johnny Cage come up with great jokes like “Reminds me of a terrible B-movie I was in called The Flesh Pits,” while walking around a room that looks just like the old MK level The Flesh Pits, this game will be a must-buy. If you were hoping to see The Great Kung Lao of myth, however, or an entirely new cast of characters, Mortal Kombat 1 isn’t essential, and brings very few truly new ideas to the table.” — Christopher Teuton [Full review]

VG247 – 4/5

“Mortal Kombat 1 is a generally positive step in a new direction. I find myself frustrated with Liu Kang’s decision to allow live service DNA to creep into his new universe, and I long for some of the features left behind (like the Krypt). Mortal Kombat 1 sets the stage for a new era of MK that you can’t help but get pumped up for.” — Connor Makar [Full review]

Well Played – 9.5/10

“The new era isn’t some rehash or reboot, it’s a rebirth. It revels in all the things that make Mortal Kombat great, acknowledging everything a fan would expect – but also carefully delivering a fresh perspective to keep things unique and interesting. The stellar roster of faces, both base and Kameo alike, provide a foundation for players to immerse themselves in a violent realm of near infinite possibilities. Spilling blood has never been so approachable, or fun.” — Ash Wayling [Full review]

IGN – Unscored (Review In Progress)

“I still need more time with Mortal Kombat 1 before I’ll feel comfortable rendering a verdict, mostly to play the full suite of online modes and get some more time playing the game against people rather than bots, but so far, the Kameo system and smart changes to the fighting make MK1 feel fresh and exciting, the story mode is predictably great, even if Invasions seems like more of a grind than I’m willing to put myself through to unlock the best cosmetic items.” — Mitchell Saltzman [Full review]

Games Hub – 4/5 (Review In Progress)

“Based on my first dozen hours with Mortal Kombat 1, it’s proven itself to be a remarkably refined and confident instalment of a series that had already secured its strong, unique, and entertaining identity long ago. The story campaign is an entertaining journey, its foundational fighting mechanics remain strong, and the game’s focus on wide-ranging approachability and accessibility must be applauded.” — Edmond Tran [Full review]