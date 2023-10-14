Mortal Kombat 1’s first post-launch character, Omni-Man from Robert Kirkman’s Invincible, arrives this November, developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Games revealed Saturday at New York Comic Con. Omni-Man’s first gameplay trailer shows the alien superhero dispatching Scorpion and Liu Kang in gruesome ways — ways that will be familiar to anyone who’s watched Invincible’s goriest moments.

Actor J.K. Simmons will reprise his role as Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1.

Also appearing in Omni-Man’s debut trailer is our first look at Tremor, the earth-elemental ninja who made his franchise debut in Mortal Kombat: Special Forces, and was last playable in Mortal Kombat X. Tremor will appear as a Kameo Fighter.

Omni-Man and Tremor are part of MK1’s Kombat Pack add-on, which will also introduce the following characters to the game’s roster: Quan Chi (in winter 2023/2024), DC’s Peacemaker (winter 2023/2024), Ermac (spring 2024), Homelander of The Boys (spring 2024), and Takeda Takahashi (summer 2024). Five Kameo Fighters are included in the Kombat Pack: Tremor, Ferra, Janet Cage, Khameleon, and Mavado. (If you’re wondering who the hell Janet Cage is, you can catch up on MK1’s timeline shenanigans here.)

Mortal Kombat 1’s Kombat Pack costs $39.99 and is included as part of the Premium Edition of the game, which costs $109.99.