A Mortal Kombat 1 mod has gone viral, after showing Woody from Toy Story using one of Kung Lao’s gruesome fatalities to tear apart Sulley from Monsters Inc. The video shows off the kinds of shenanigans PC players can get up to with a modded game–even if said mods are potentially childhood-ruining.

The initial video shows Woody taking the upper hand in a fight with Sulley, who has been superimposed over fighter Reiko. The mod is surprisingly well done, with Woody’s cowboy hat taking the place of Kung Lao’s razor hat, and Toy Story 2’s Jessie showing up as a Kameo fighter.

The video originally came from Gee Lambo, an account that posts videos of mostly modded games on Facebook. The mod is Dreamworks vs Pixar by gaming YouTuber ToastedShoes, whose bread and butter is “ruining” popular games by modding in popular childhood characters. He’s also released a Rick & Morty vs Family guy mod for Mortal Kombat 1, as well as plenty of mod packs for other PC games, which are available on his Patreon.

Toasted’s videos show off some of the other Pixar characters available through his mods, including characters from The Incredibles, Inside Out, Turning Red, and even old man Carl Fredricksen from Up. Don’t forget the Dreamworks side of the mod either–yes, of course it’s got Shrek in it.