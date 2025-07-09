The mortality rate among Palestinian children under five in Gaza has risen tenfold since the onset of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, a survey by the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has revealed.

The retrospective survey of 2,523 MSF staff and their family members in Gaza also showed that the mortality rate for babies under a month old was six times higher compared with Palestinian Ministry of Health estimates before the outbreak of the war.

“The children of Gaza are being decimated,” Amande Bazerolle, deputy manager of MSF’s emergency department, said.