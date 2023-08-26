A widow has told Express.co.uk that economic woes wreaking havoc across the UK have forced her to downsize her property.

Eva, 65, has not only been has been pushed to sell her property but also expects to continue working well in her retirement to make ends meet.

She says she has had to assess her finances and find a way to survive constant rise hikes relating to her property, food and electricity.

Eva told the Express: “I’m 65 and will be 66 in February 2024. I will be taking my state pension as I can’t afford not to. I intend to keep my job and am looking for more hours but not having much luck.

“I’m in the process of selling my house and downsizing into a small shared-ownership property. This will free up some equity making it easier financially going forward.

“I’ve got no choice but to sell my house and get somewhere smaller. My house is an old house with four bedrooms and two living rooms, it’s a lot to heat and maintain, and as there’s only me living here it makes sense to move into a smaller house.”