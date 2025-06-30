Amid sweeping federal cuts to science and public health, a new national survey finds Americans largely disapprove of efforts to defund research, fire agency staff, and halt public health communication.

According to the Civic Health and Institutions Project (CHIP50), fewer than one in four Americans support the Trump administration’s science-related actions, while nearly half oppose them.

Broad Disapproval of Science Agency Disruptions

The survey—based on responses from over 31,000 U.S. adults across all 50 states—highlights a growing gap between government decisions and public opinion on science policy. Participants were asked about eight specific federal actions, including:

A 40% proposed cut to the National Institutes of Health budget, resulting in the termination of 2,100 research grants worth $9.5 billion

Mass layoffs at the CDC, HHS, and NOAA

Pausing the distribution of public health information

Removing datasets related to gender, diversity, and environmental justice

Disapproval peaked with actions that curtailed public information: 51% of respondents opposed the halt in health communication, and 50% objected to the NOAA firings. Only two actions received more than 25% approval: dismantling USAID (29%) and CDC layoffs (27%).

Public Support Remains Strong for Research Funding

Despite growing political polarization, most Americans favor increased government investment in science—especially medical research:

57% support more funding for medical research

support more funding for medical research 42% support increased funding for scientific research

support increased funding for scientific research Just 10% want cuts to medical research, and 16% to science overall

Support was highest among Democrats (67%), young adults (63%), and graduate degree holders (63%). Even among Republicans, nearly half (48%) favor more medical research funding, though only 31% support increases in science funding more broadly.

Trust in Scientists Is Falling—But Still Stronger Than Most Institutions

Trust in scientists and researchers has declined sharply over the past five years, dropping from 58% in 2020 to just 36% in 2025. Among Republicans, trust plummeted to 26%. Still, scientists and doctors remain more trusted than Congress, the Supreme Court, or the news media.

“Across the board, our research showed that government actions to defund scientific work and conduct massive layoffs in science and health agencies are not being met with strong public support,” said Katherine Ognyanova, associate professor at Rutgers and the survey’s lead investigator.

A Nation Divided—But Not Entirely

Unsurprisingly, partisanship plays a major role. While 74% of Democrats disapprove of the actions, 42% of Republicans approve. Yet the data also reveal ambivalence: over 30% of respondents chose “neither approve nor disapprove” for many questions.

Importantly, support for medical research emerged as a rare point of bipartisan consensus—suggesting that, even amid distrust and division, Americans still see value in science that directly touches human health.

Looking Ahead

As legal challenges unfold and scientific institutions fight to restore grants and credibility, this data paints a clear picture: despite political polarization, Americans haven’t turned their backs on science. The message from the public is nuanced but firm—protect the nation’s scientific backbone, especially when health is on the line.

Explore the full CHIP50 survey report here

Related