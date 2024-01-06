This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian and Wesley catch up on all the latest news and talk about what they played over break. Then, in the main segment, it’s time for the latest All Things Nintendo Draft! This time, we’re picking a set of the five games we’re most excited for in 2024. Finally, the episode wraps up with the return of the eShop Gem of the Week segment.

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:07:20 – Super Mario Run Wonder Event

00:10:16 – Aonuma Says “No” to Zelda Maker

00:16:20 – Jack Black in Minecraft Movie

00:22:50 – South Park: Snow Day Release Date

00:27:39 – Nintendo Has Earthbound Anniversary Plans

00:31:03 – ATN Draft: Most Anticipated of 2024

01:00:20 – eShop Gem of the Week: What the Golf?

