A dog lover in India broke records by purchasing the world’s most expensive canine, a rare “wolfdog” worth $5 million. Cadabomb Okami, named by an Indian dog breeder, is the world’s most expensive dog.

The pup, who is part wolf and part Caucasian Shepherd, has already become a celebrity, making high-profile appearances and drawing crowds eager to see him.

What makes this dog so special and who is the new owner of the $5 million wolfdog?

At only eight months old, the pup, a mix of a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd, weighs 75kg. S Sathish, the new owner, has made headlines with his collection of rare breeds.

A whopping 500 million rupees was spent on a “wolfdog” named Cadabomb Okami by an Indian dog enthusiast. A “Wolfdog,” which is “half-pooch & half-wild beast,” sells for £4.4 million. Three kilograms of raw chicken are consumed daily by the rare beast.

The expensive dog is believed to be the first of its kind and is a cross between a real wolf and a white shepherd.

S Sathish, a well-known dog breeder from Bengaluru in southern Karnataka, India, who has more than 150 different breeds, is the new owner. Born in the United States, Okami was sold through an Indian broker in February and is considered the rarest dog in the world.The puppy is only eight months old, but already weighs an incredible 75 kg and is 30 inches tall.

Sathish, who is president of the Indian Dog Breeders Association, said: “He is an extremely rare breed of dog and looks exactly like a wolf. This breed has never before been offered for sale. The dog is exceptional and was bred in the United States. Since I love dogs and like to own unusual canines and bring them to India, I spent 50 million rupees on this puppy,” as quoted in a report by The US Sun.

Muscular and fluffy, Caucasian Shepherds are indigenous to cold regions like Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and portions of Russia.

These amazing guard dogs are frequently employed to keep wolves away from livestock herds on mountain slopes.

Sathish has taken the newcomer to several high-profile events, such as movie premieres, and he has made him a sensation in Karnataka.

According to Sathish, a video of Okami walking the red carpet at a premiere has received nearly 3 million views online.

The dog lover stopped breeding dogs about ten years ago, but he now makes enough money simply by showing his rare breeds to interested people.

By simply showing up at events with his distinctive dogs, he can earn anywhere from £2200 for 30 minutes to £9000 for five hours.

Sathish also has a Chow Chow, which is well-known for looking like a red panda. He owns a rare Chow-Chow, a blue-tongued breed that remarkably resembles a Qinling panda, at his Cadabom’s Kennels. Last year, he spent more than £2.5 million on that puppy.

FAQs



Why is the wolfdog so expensive?

Cadabomb Okami is a unique breed that combines wolves and Caucasian shepherds. The rarity, size, and unique lineage all contribute to its high price.

What do the world’s most expensive dogs eat?

The massive pup consumes 3kg of raw chicken per day. Its owner avoids packaged dog food, believing that raw meat is healthier and lasts longer.

