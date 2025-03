A fracture on Mars’s surface, taken in January 2018 by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express craft ESA/DLR/FU Berlin

Thousands of mysterious quakes on Mars that only happen during summer are unlike any known earthquakes, puzzling scientists.

Since NASA’s InSight lander reached Mars in 2018, it has recorded thousands of marsquakes, including some surprisingly large quakes that indicate the planet is more seismically active than we first thought.

Now, Simon Stähler at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and…