Guidance published on Thursday, August 31, 2023, sets out crucial directives aimed at safeguarding students and staff.

It emphasizes that immediate measures must be taken in schools where RAAC concerns exist – and some buildings around England are now expected to close while safety work is carried out.

Now Shropshire Council has clarified the position in the county, saying that local schools are not expected to close, despite some requiring surveys for RAAC.

David Shaw, the council’s assistant director of education and achievement said: “We would like to reinforce that at this stage, we understand that schools in Shropshire will not be closing because of RAAC or the publication of the new guidance and we will continue to monitor this closely.

“Unless informed otherwise by your child’s school, parents should ensure their child attends school as normal when the new term begins.”

RAAC is thought to have been used in buildings erected between 1930 and 1990.

Schools falling within this time frame were contacted from March 2022, and school leaders were tasked with completing a comprehensive questionnaire to assess the presence of RAAC.

In Shropshire a handful of schools required RAAC surveys.

Additional schools were requested to provide supplementary information to verify the absence of RAAC or its non-hazardous nature.

A majority of Shropshire’s educational institutions either fall outside the specified construction period or have conclusively established the absence of RAAC.

Crucially, there is no immediate threat of school closures in Shropshire due to RAAC or the new guidance.

Authorities have pledged to monitor the situation closely, with open channels of communication established between Shropshire schools and their respective responsible bodies.

Should any Shropshire school faces RAAC-related concerns, the council says a “comprehensive support system” is already in place.

Collaborative efforts with Responsible Bodies will ensure minimal disruption to children’s education.

Parents and caregivers will receive direct communication from their child’s school, ensuring transparency and clarity in the event of any unforeseen developments.