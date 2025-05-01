A blistering sunburn can quickly ruin a day spent having fun in the sun. For years, hearing experts tell us to put on sunscreen when outside during the summer was the norm. However, the opposite may hold true today. A new trend on social media is calling for people to leave behind sunscreen as it commonly says the product is “full of chemicals” and “is actually causing skin cancer,” not the sun itself.

Despite warnings from multiple medical professionals, people on social media are suggesting giving up sunscreen for reasons that range from the fact that it contains toxic chemicals that can cause skin cancer to the idea that it prevents vitamin D absorption, and because our ancestors didn’t use it. However, many of these claims are false. Here’s factual information on sunscreen and its toxicity.

Is Sunscreen Bad for You?

In 2021, a letter in the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery revealed that benzene, a known carcinogen, had been detected in some brands of sunscreen. For the most part, it was the sunscreen spray that contained the chemical.

Benzene was not meant to be in sunscreen, and it may have been caused by the components of spray sunscreen mixing together. However, more research is needed to confirm this. The traces of benzene found in some sunscreens seem to be what sparked the sudden trend to stop using the product altogether.

According to researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, there is no evidence to support that sunscreen causes cancer. UV rays from the sun and tanning beds have been proven to increase the risk of skin cancer.

Also according to Yale Medicine, without sunscreen, skin exposed to the sun for extended periods can become damaged. Unprotected sun exposure can lead to age spots, decreased skin elasticity, and broken capillaries (around the nose and chest), not to mention the immediate painful sunburn. Again, there is more research supporting that this long-term damage can lead to skin cancer, instead of sunscreen itself.

Ancient People Using Sunscreen

One of the other claims against the use of sunscreen is that our ancient ancestors didn’t use sunscreen, and they were just fine. However, our ancient ancestors used a variety of different substances as sunscreen to protect themselves.

Dating back to 500 B.C.E. and possibly even earlier, ancient Greek, Roman, and Indian civilizations used zinc oxide as a form of sunscreen. Other civilizations used ocher pigment to protect their skin, and the ancient Egyptians used jasmine oil, rice bran, and lupine.

It’s also important to note that our ancestors didn’t typically have the same life spans as modern humans. Humans live much longer today than they did in previous centuries, so it’s possible that the uptick in skin cancer cases isn’t due to sunscreen, but rather to the fact that we are exposed to the sun during longer life spans.

According to the American Cancer Society, the average age of a skin cancer patient is 66 years old. However, cases are rising, especially in young women under the age of 30. This could be from tanning bed use or not using proper sun protection.

Other Forms of Sun Protection

If you’re unsure about using sunscreen, there are other options to keep your skin safe while out in the sun. Wearing proper clothing, such as Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF), can keep your skin safe. Wearing a wide-brimmed hat will help keep the sun off your face and the back of your neck. Sunglasses also help prevent any damage UV rays can have on your eyes.

You can still use mineral sunscreen, which contains zinc oxide, and is not absorbed into the skin. Just make sure it’s SPF 30 or above.

Also note, just because it’s winter or an overcast day, doesn’t mean UV light can’t damage your skin. Using daily sunscreen, especially on your face, neck, chest, and ears, helps keep your skin protected.

When it comes to medical advice, it’s always best to turn to experts rather than relying on social media. Be sure to consult a physician for more information on sunscreen protection.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

