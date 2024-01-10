A MOTHER was caught in a blizzard but found her mother-in-law to be colder than the weather outside.

She revealed that the in-law had made a snippy comment about her kids as she attempted them to safety.

The anonymous Redditor u/Whole-Seaweed6326 explained the situation in a forum post.

She explained that she lives in Texas and had to manage her way through a blizzard.

“I had to go get my children from school and my husband is at work,” she wrote.

Ten minutes after she arrived home, her mother-in-law called her to check in on her.

” I was like yeah we’re home. She’s like, ‘Oh good, I’m happy you didn’t kill my grandkids.’ Are you freaking kidding me right?” she wrote.

The mother was confused about the out-of-hand comment: “I’m an excellent driver and I made sure to have my flashers on and drive slow,” she explained.

Although unwarranted, she wasn’t shocked at the behavior.

“She is always making snippy comments like this and when I tell my husband he gets mad and tells me to ignore her I know how she is. Yes, I do but if I get snippy with her I’m the bad person,” she said.

People took to the comments to share their thoughts on the situation.

Many advised her to ignore the MIL as best she could: “Block her or at least mute her,” said one commenter.

“Not your mom, not your problem let her son deal with her. You got your own children to deal with and got zero time to deal with her.”

“I would block her number and your husband needs to ask his mom why she doesn’t respect him enough to be civil to his wife,” agreed another.

“Let him deal with it & if you do have to deal with her, call her out on each and every offense.”