Lawmakers in Israel’s Knesset have voted 71-13 in favour of a non-binding motion for the agenda calling for the annexation of the West Bank.

“The land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel,” declared Knesset speaker Amir Ohana following the vote.

Advanced by a cross-party group of MPs, the largely symbolic motion does not impact the legal status of the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967. Israeli settlers have intensified their attacks on Palestinians in recent months.