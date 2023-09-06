Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to play the role of a real-life hero in his upcoming film, The Great Indian Rescue, which is now titled as Mission Raniganj. Also, The Great Indian Rescue, has been changed into a tagline, “The Great Bharat Rescue.” The film is based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who saved the lives of 64 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, in 1989.

Motion Poster Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Mission Raniganj Out

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Mission Raniganj have now unveiled an intriguing motion poster of the movie. The poster shows Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who rescued 64 miners trapped in the Raniganj Coalfields in West Bengal in 1989. The poster also announces that the teaser of the movie will be out tomorrow and the movie will release in cinemas on October 6, 2023.

Akshay Kumar took on his social media platforms to share the same with caption, “In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!”

Parineeti Chopra, who plays the female lead in the movie, also shared the motion poster on her Instagram account and revealed her character’s name. She wrote, “Meet Rani, a journalist who is determined to bring out the truth behind the Raniganj Coal Mine Tragedy. Watch her journey with Jaswant Singh Gill in #MissionRaniganj, releasing on 6th October in cinemas. Teaser out tomorrow!”

Akshay Kumar Starrer Mission Raniganj’s Posters Out

Taking this further, Akshay Kumar also shared a set of posters accompanied with the caption, “Heroes don’t wait for medals to do what’s right! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with Mission Raniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!”

Heroes don’t wait for medals to do what’s right! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.

Teaser out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/1o9dMgf3EY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 6, 2023

Mission Raniganj Is A Tribute To Jaswant Singh Gill

The film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment. It is a tribute to the brave and honest engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who risked his own life to save the trapped miners. He used a capsule device to descend into the mine and bring out the survivors one by one. He was later awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak by the President of India for his act of bravery.

The movie was earlier titled The Great Indian Rescue, but the title was changed to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue amid the controversy over India’s name change row. The decision was taken by the makers to avoid any legal issues and to resonate with the patriotic theme of the movie. Also, The Great Indian Rescue, has been changed into a tagline, “The Great Bharat Rescue.”

Mission Raniganj To Release In Cinemas On October 6

The film is ready to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023. The makers are confident that the film will appeal to the audience with its inspiring story and thrilling action. The film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Gaurav Prateek, Anant Mahadevan and Varun Badola in pivotal roles.

