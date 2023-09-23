A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A92 near Aberdeen.

Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday’s fatal collision, which occurred on Stonehaven Road southbound near to Nigg Way at approximately 3.40pm.

It involved a grey Nissan Qashqai and a black Honda 900 Fireblade motorcycle.

Emergency services attended, however the 22-year-old man motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old male Nissan driver was checked at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service, but required no hospital treatment.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation is asked to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on Anderson Drive in the half hour prior to the crash happening to contact us if they have footage or any other information.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2486 of September 22.