Looking to take leverage years of satellite sensor development, ABB announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HEMERIA, a French provider of satellite platforms.

The agreement was signed at the International Paris Air Show and will explore developing solutions for space situational awareness (SSA).

ABB said it will look to integrate its “high-precision multispectral payloads with HEMERIA’s satellite platforms, with the aim of ensuring optimal performance and reliability and enhancing global space traffic management efforts.”

ABB said its “payloads are capable of detecting and tracking objects in complex environments, contributing to real-time data collection and improved decision-making for satellite operators and space agencies.”

Marc Corriveau, General Manager for ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division, Canada said, “Through this collaboration, ABB and HEMERIA will work on advancing the responsible and secure use of space. We aim to improve global space surveillance capabilities by enhancing the performance and capabilities of space-based systems. This work underscores our commitment to innovation and collaboration in space technologies.”

Nicolas Multan, CEO of HEMERIA. added, “We have found in ABB a trusted partner with whom we share ambitions and values. Together, we will explore the development of innovative technology in the low earth orbit SSA segment that will advance the monitoring of space.”

Related