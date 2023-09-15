



This article was published in partnership with Moultrie Mobile

Trail cameras have single-handedly revolutionized modern whitetail hunting, arming hunters with valuable intel to hone in on when and where to hunt the biggest bucks in the woods. The first trail cams marketed to hunters emerged more than two decades ago in the form of clunky—and expensive—print film cameras. Fast forward to 2023 and the trail cam market has boomed with loads of impressive technological advancements that would make passionate whitetail hunters of days-gone-by jealous beyond measure.

How Trail Cams Can Make You a Better Hunter

Whether you’re a hunter or property owner, modern trail cameras give you the ability to monitor your property from the comfort of home. This allows hunters to take an inventory of the deer herd in a specific area, as well as pinpoint a specific buck’s daily routine. Having knowledge of your target buck’s habits exponentially increases your odds of success come opening day.

The most common places to hang trail cameras for hunting whitetails include over water sources, along heavily used game trails, close to food sources, and near mock scrapes. Though trail cameras can be hung just about anywhere—one of the many benefits of modern trail cameras is that they can easily be fastened to almost any tree or post you see fit.

Courtesy of Moultrie Mobile

Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro Comes With Cutting-Edge Tech

Moultrie Mobile’s newly released trail cam, Edge Pro, encapsulates the latest cutting-edge technologies in cellular trail cameras as well as introduces several new, industry-first features including integrated artificial intelligence.

“Our goal is to provide convenient and easy-to-use products for hunters and landowners while setting a new standard for innovation in our industry,” says Daniel Wilson, Moultrie Mobile’s general manager.

While it may be difficult for some to wrap their head around the thought of technology like image-sensing AI and storing images in the cloud, game-changing features like those are what the new Edge Pro provides for trail cam users.

Moultrie Mobile designed Edge Pro trail camera with the goal of producing the best image and video quality both day and night. Noteworthy specs include a 36-megapixel image sensor, the ability to shoot 1080p full-HD video, and a 0.5-second trigger speed. Edge Pro also features an expanded 50-degree field of view as well as a maximum detection range of 100 feet.

Packed With Features but Easy to Use

Fortunately for technologically challenged individuals like myself, Moultrie Mobile made Edge Pro setup a simple process. Via the Moultrie Mobile Wireless app, I was able to connect and control the various settings of the two cameras I set as well as view valuable information such as battery life and the strength of the cellular signal. You can also use the Live Aim feature to see a real-time feed from the camera on your smartphone via Bluetooth. This allows you to fine-tune your trail cam placement in the field to make sure you are capturing exactly the area you’ve picked out for surveillance.

And thanks to Moultrie Mobile’s Auto Connect technology, Edge Pro trail cam automatically connects to the strongest cellular network in your area, eliminating the guesswork on what carrier will work best. Regardless of what network delivers the best signal, standard plans offered through the app begin at $10 per month.

One of the biggest advantages that immediately drew me to Edge Pro is the built-in memory feature, eliminating the need for easy-to-lose SD cards. It also doesn’t break my heart that I will never have to reformat an SD card again or worry about them being stolen. Along with the internal storage, Edge Pro uploads your images and videos to a free, unlimited cloud storage within the Moultrie Mobile app, where they can be easily accessed, organized, and viewed.

Courtesy of Moultrie Mobile

Peep More Prey With Advanced Technology

Moultrie Mobile’s new FTE (False Trigger Elimination) technology is what really sets Edge Pro apart from the competition. FTE technology incorporates two new features—Smart Capture and Smart Zones—that are specifically designed to drastically reduce the number of non-target species and environmental triggers by more than 95 percent. This feature alone will save valuable battery life as well as drastically reduce your time spent aimlessly scrolling through thousands of pictures of weeds blowing in the wind and raccoons terrorizing your bait sites.

Through artificial intelligence technology, Smart Capture allows you to designate what species you do and don’t want pictures taken of. Smart Zones grid your camera’s field of view into small subsections so you can select what zones you don’t want movement detected from, too. This is ideal for a dangling branch over a mock scrape or knee-high grass that’s constantly moving as weather shifts. Both of these technologies are easily set up through the Moultrie Mobile app.

It’s worth noting Edge Pro does require 8 AA batteries for operation (and can accept up to 16 for increased battery life), which can get costly if you’re having to swap them out often. To combat this issue, Moultrie Mobile released a Universal Solar Battery Pack that easily connects to provide a dependable power option for year-round use.

And for those who like to keep their cams out for months on end, the brand offers a new Lithium-Ion Rechargeable Battery Pack. It runs 25 percent longer than AAs—about 1,000 recharging cycles, the equivalent to around 16,500 AA batteries—and performs better in cold weather than non-rechargeable cells.

There’s a smorgasbord of viable options on the market when shopping for a reliable trail cam, but none that are as feature rich as Moultrie Mobile’s new Edge Pro. Not to mention Edge Pro is priced at an extremely valuable price point of $180. Regardless of your pursuit, you won’t be disappointed in Moultrie Mobile’s new Edge Pro trail camera.

[$180; moultriemobile.com]