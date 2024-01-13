MOURNERS gathered to say farewell to a boy who was killed in a hit-and-run – as he was buried in a closed graveyard thanks to King Charles.

William Brown was just seven years old when he was tragically killed outside his home just days before Christmas last year.

The football-loving youngster was pronounced dead at the scene in Folkestone, Kent, when a grey Peugeot van and a red Citroen car collided.

Cops said the van left the area before emergency services arrived – with a man, 49, since being arrested.

A “beautiful send-off” took place on Saturday which saw William’s coffin draped in the Manchester United flag and carried to St Mary and St Eanswythe’s Church by horse and carriage.

Locals arrived to celebrate the life of the schoolboy before he was buried in the graveyard – which has been closed since 1857.

William’s family campaigned for him to be laid to rest their because it was “so dear to his heart”.

Heartbroken mum Laura Brown drove to Sandringham on Christmas Day so she could personally deliver the petition to King Charles.

The monarch granted the family special permission after hearing about the tragedy.

Nearly 1,000 people donated to a GoFundMe page set up by the family after his death to help with funeral costs.

Remaining funds are to be donated to the church to go towards a new heating system.

Laura said: “Words cannot express the unimaginable grief we feel as a family and the debilitating lives we now need to endure without his joyous presence.

“We have organised a beautiful send-off for our son. We are going to donate the entirety of the funds accumulated through your wonderful generosity to St Eanswythe’s Church who are in desperate need for a new heating system which costs £35,000.

“Our son William exuded nothing but warmth and kindness. In his memory we would love nothing more than to replace the heating system in his honour.

“He was a child of God and he spent nearly every day after school in that graveyard.

“He would spend his time collecting conkers, foraging for wild garlic or generally digging, something that he loved.”

Cops arrested a man on December 7 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of the crash and perverting the course of justice.

He was released on bail until March 6 as officers continue their investigations.

