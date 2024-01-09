A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street was always a cut above—and below, and to the side, or wherever else Freddy’s fingers got handsy!—the rest of the slasher genre. Part of this was because, unlike Jason and little Mikey Myers’ October temper tantrums, Freddy Krueger actually has a personality and a voice. Both were given devilish life by Robert Englund. However, another core appeal (or repulsion) about the character was also right there in Wes Craven’s original film. He came at you in your sleep. He could get you anywhere or at any time. All you have to do is dream, dream, dream…

Take the most unsettling image in the ’84 classic: Heather Langenkamp’s Nancy Thompson is so haunted by the jokester in a sweater that she refuses to close her eyes. So perhaps taking a nice relaxing bath to wake herseful up was a bad idea. It doesn’t take a Freudian psychiatrist to unpack what Freddy’s four finger blades have in mind as they rise out of the soap bubbles of Nancy’s rinse and inch ever closer between her legs. Thank God her mother is the type to knock at the door and say hurry up. But even then, the sequence just devolves into something a little more Jungian instead as Freddy drags Nancy down the drain and into an ocean. – David Crow

Slither (2006)

Before James Gunn set up permanent shop in the superhero genre, he was a Troma guy: a young and hungry filmmaker eager to make his mark, even or especially if that mark resulted from the viewer gagging on the floor. This started via happy screenplay schlock like Tromeo and Juliet (1996), but his taste didn’t get any classier by the time of his feature directorial debut, Slither. A chipper and slightly bigger budget reworking of ’80s exploitation sleaze, this horror-comedy about alien slugs impregnating and/or pod-personing anyone they touch is a riff on a thousand other genre pictures. But its infamous bathtub scene is Gunn’s peppy attempt to one-up A Nightmare on Elm Street.

As with Freddy’s sick suds sequence, Slither was partially marketed around the image of a teenage girl (Tania Saulnier) taking a quiet evening bath when one of the aforementioned slugs joins her for a dip. As the little critter paddles across the water, the perverse scenario plays out like an unwanted love child spawned by a Nightmare, Shivers, and Jaws menage a trois, except Gunn refuses to allow Saulnier’s heroine to be saved by mama. Instead the alien parasite slithers(!) its way into her mouth and halfway down her throat with all the verve and determination of a college thesis paper’s most loaded metaphor. That is until she saves herself by digging her nails in and biting down. – DC

Gummo (1997)

Director Harmony Korine’s experimental 1997 film Gummo is filled with disturbing moments: various scenes of violence against animals, a house filled with cockroaches, brutal depictions of different kinds of abuse. Gummo really is designed to unnerve viewers and regularly succeeds at doing just that. Yet that movie filled with indescribable horrors is often best remembered for a seemingly simple scene involving a kid named Solomon eating a plate of spaghetti in a bathtub.

The scene becomes an outright gross-out when Solomon drops a chocolate bar into dirty bathwater and eats it anyway, but this sequence manages to chill long before we get to that bit of unpleasantness. There is something viscerally horrifying about watching someone eat a plate of spaghetti and drink a glass of milk while being surrounded by filth (and, for some reason, a piece of bacon taped to the bathroom wall). Perhaps it’s the ways the scene exposes the almost bestial nature of eating and bathing in ways that force us to confront the primal nature of these things we’ve converted to pleasures. Maybe dirt, milk, and spaghetti happen to form the unholy trinity of on-screen visuals. Either way, there aren’t enough baths in the world to scrub this scene from your mind. – Matthew Byrd