The update allows users to directly access presentations and CMAs from MoxiPresent while working within MoxiEngage, the company’s popular customer relationship management solution.

No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Real estate software company MoxiWorks has released an update that connects two of its major sales and marketing products, MoxiPresent and MoxiEngage, Inman has learned.

The update allows users to directly access presentations and CMAs from MoxiPresent while working within MoxiEngage, the company’s customer relationship management solution.

The intent of the functionality, according to a Sept. 28 press release, is to allow users to more quickly respond to prospects, leads and clients with targeted, professional sales and marketing content. It creates a better user experience and can lead to agents becoming more entrenched in the software, a useful byproduct for instances in which brokerages financially support MoxiWorks installations.

“Innovation at MoxiWorks is always done with an eye towards making the agents more efficient and maximizing their opportunities. In a market as tough as this, it is always about gaining that edge,” said Dave Greenbaum, MoxiWorks’ VP of customer engagement, in the release. “This deeper integration between two of our most-beloved products is all about making it easier for agents to really delight their clients — to be that expert, to have the answers, and to stay in touch long after or long before that contact is ready to transact.”

Ease of use is an ever-present challenge for all software developers, but those developing tools for real estate agents are especially burdened because of the industry’s native, independent work structure. While some brokerages choose and pay for software, many don’t, leaving agents burdened to combat endless proptech pitches, free trial offers and bargain-level alternatives, which adds pressure to any current software provider to ensure their product remains stable and suited to users’ needs.

Thus, MoxiWorks’ integration of its two most critical applications, is, according to the company, “just the first of many innovations and upgrades coming down the pipeline as MoxiWorks continues to build deeper integrations between products and with our partner platforms.“

MoxiWorks said that presentations can be accessed from the My People cards within Engage, through which content can be directly associated with individual records and associated listings. The connection is two-way as well, meaning home addresses updated in a presentation or CMA within Present will sync with the person’s profile within Engage.

Linking a contact to what forms of marketing content have been sent to them is a useful way to track interests, behaviors and marketing asset effectiveness.

Company CEO York Bauer said in the release that the applications’ interactivity will enable agents to send clients annual property valuations, among other forms of outreach.

“Your CRM is full of people who may be ready to list their property, but they need a trusted expert to show them what their opportunity looks like,“ he said. ”We know agents are the experts in their markets and they are best equipped to help their clients realize what’s possible. This new update makes putting these property reviews together easier than ever.“

Email Craig Rowe