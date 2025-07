To get a pension, MPs must serve for at least six years. Six MPs fell short of that after losing in the recent federal election. That includes ex-Liberals Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) and Irek Kusmierczyk (Windsor—Tecumseh, ON), and New Democrats Taylor Bachrach (Skeena—Bulkley Valley, BC), Laurel Collins (Victoria), Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre, ON) and Lyndsay Mathyssen (London—Fanshawe, ON).