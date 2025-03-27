New Delhi, March 2025 – A heated debate erupted in Parliament recently as AAP MP Raghav Chadha launched a sharp critique of Public Sector Banks (PSBs), accusing them of poor performance and overburdening the common public. Chadha highlighted long delays in basic banking services, pointing to overcrowded branches where customers must wait in lengthy queues to complete routine tasks.

“There is a huge rush in Public Sector Banks, and people have to maintain a line to get their work done, which takes a lot of time,” Chadha stated during the session. He also criticized the physical condition of PSB branches, noting deteriorated buildings and non-functional fans as evidence of neglect.

Chadha further accused PSBs of imposing excessive charges on customers, including fees for account statements and other basic services. He singled out high loan processing fees as another burden, alleging that banks are “taking a lot of money” from the public under various pretexts. “They are charging more money from the common public,” he said, urging the government to address these issues.

FM Sitharaman Counters Chadha's Claims Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to MP Raghav Chadha's allegations, defending the performance of Public Sector Banks. While specific details of her rebuttal were not disclosed in the initial reports, sources indicate she challenged the MP's claims, suggesting a counter-narrative to his accusations of inefficiency and overcharging. The exchange has sparked widespread attention, with the public awaiting further clarification from both sides. The clash between Chadha and Sitharaman has put PSBs under the spotlight, raising questions about their service quality and fee structures.