CAIRO, March 23 (MENA) – Senate Deputy Speaker Phoebe Fawzy stressed on Sunday that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attaches great importance to boosting the role of women as an important partner in building the State and achieving sustainable development.

Speaking to MENA on the occasion of President Sisi’s participation in a meeting held for Egyptian women and ideal mothers, she said the president’s participation in the meeting reflects the political leadership’s interest in boosting the status of women and sends a clear-cut message of appreciation to all women across the nation that they are capable of making the impossible and introducing positive changes in their societies.

The meeting was a chance to shed light on the development role played by women in Egypt and their role in economic, social and political domains, she said.

The meeting also highlighted legislative reforms that were enacted to support women’s rights like personal status law and, she said, referring to President Sisi’s assertion that women are a key partner in development process and that the success of the State is linked to empowering women.

Sisi commended sacrifices of Egyptian women in light of the current economic and social challenges, lauding their steadfastness and their role in raising generations.

The lawmaker highlighted President Sisi’s interest in boosting Egyptian women, citing his decision to declare 2017 the Year of Egyptian Women, increasing women’s representation quota in parliament, appointing many women in leading government positions and boosting micro and small enterprises run by women in addition to launching many initiatives to support women, including launching early cancer detection initiative. (MENA)