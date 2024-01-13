The Mr. Villain’s Day Off Season 1 Episode 3 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Crunchyroll and will continue the story of the General as he enjoys the simple pleasures of life on his day off.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Mr. Villain’s Day Off Season 1 Episode 3 release date is Sunday, January 21, 2024. The episode is set to premiere in Japan on TV Tokyo and other networks on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 1:35 a.m. JST.

The Mr. Villain’s Day Off Season 1 Episode 3 release time is:

10:45 a.m. PT

1:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. GMT

7:45 p.m. CET

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

To watch Episode 3, you can subscribe to Crunchyroll, which offers three plans to its viewers. The Fan Plan costs $7.99 monthly, the Mega Plan costs $9.99, and the Ultimate Fan Plan costs $14.99. All three plans come with a 14-day free trial at the start.

Based on the namesake manga series written and illustrated by Yuu Morikawa, Mr. Villain’s Day Off follows the dreaded General of a villainous syndicate. He and his army are determined to take control of the world and wage seemingly never-ending wars against the Rangers. The story takes place on the General’s well-deserved day off, which he uses to visit the pandas and eat ice cream.

The official synopsis for Mr. Villain’s Day Off reads:

“The General is a leader of a villainous organization that plans to take over the world. He spends his time fighting against the Rangers, who have sworn to protect the Earth. But today, it’s the General’s day off. He loves going to the zoo to see the pandas and to the store to get some ice cream. Join the infamous villain as he attempts to enjoy his free time in a comedy that heals the soul.”