The holiday wishes of 100 good little four-legged boys and girls recently came true as they received the present of a bright future with a forever family to love!

Knowing that there’s no place like home for the holidays, YouTube sensation/famous philanthropist MrBeast partnered with Spot Pet Insurance for the 100 Dogs Event.

Over the course of five days the pack of pooches– who had all either been abandoned or were originally awaiting their fate in a high kill shelter– enjoyed attention from trainers, dog walkers, and a team on hand just to give the dogs extra love as they waited for the moment when their new pet parent would walk through the door. (All of the adopters, who were fully vetted and approved, are receiving Jinx pet food and Spot pet insurance for life.)

The final Fido to find her very own human was Doralee. The Pit Bull, who had been rescued after hurricane Idalia, came close to having a famous father when Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista (who also promoted pet adoption by partnering with the ASPCA at the start of the holiday season) paid a visit and promised that she would be welcomed into his fur family of four if no one adopted her.

The 100 Dogs Event was held in Loxahatchee, Florida at Big Dog Rescue Ranch, which has saved the lives of more than 50,000 dogs since opening its doors in 2008!

To help the rescue organization’s ongoing mission to save 5,000 every year, MrBeast presented the staff with a check for $100,000.

