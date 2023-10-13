CHRISTMAS has come to M&S and it looks like Percy Pig is joining in the festivities.

Shoppers are raving about the latest edition to the Percy Pig Christmas range already spotted in stores.

The Percy Pig light-up snow glob is selling for £29.50 online and in stores.

Inside shoppers will see Percy and his family dance around a Christmas tree amidst a flurry of twinkling snowflakes.

The snow glob is kept active with fan technology keeping the snow swirling around for an everlasting festive scene so you won’t have to keep constantly shaking it.

Facebook Group NewfoodsUK shared the find online saying: “Not food but has to share! New Percy Pig Christmas Snow Globe! Now available at M&S.”

The post has gained over 880 comments and 945 likes in less than 24 hours.

One user said: “Omg this looks amazing.”

Another said: “I NEED THIS.”

“Adorable,” penned a fourth.

However, shoppers were quick to point out one key thing about the Percy Pig Christmas snow globe …the price.

One user said: “I thought about buying this until I saw the price!!”

Another said: “This is cute but nearly £30.”

The shoppers have got a point, a generic snow globe will set you back between £5 – £20 in most stores.

The Sainsbury’s Christmas swan snow globe will only set you back £16, whilst Home Bargains has a festive feeling light-up musical snow glow for just £6.99.

If you working on a small budget B&M has a Nordic ice snow globe with assorted polar bears and penguins for £6 or a snowy house snow globe for £5.

Some stores even sell personalised snow globes where you can get a small family photo inside for around £7.

However, none of these snow globes will have family-friendly Percy inside and of course, the M&S Percy Pig snow globe can be reused as a decorative ornament each year.

If you are looking for a Christmas snow globe make sure you shop around for the best price, you can use tools like Google Shopping, Idealo, Price Spy and Fakespot to compare prices.

Shoppers have also been eager to get their hands on the £25 Percy Pig hooded blanket.

They are also flocking to stores to nab the snuggly Percy Pig slippers scanning for £2.49 at the tills down from £17.50.

In other news, M&S shoppers rush to buy ‘cute’ bargain dining set scanning at tills for £9.

If you are a foodie you can find everything there is to know about the M&S Christmas food menu.

Find out the exact date M&S will close store permanently this month in high street blow and fans are furious.

