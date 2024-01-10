They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, which means MSI must really like Nvidia’s Founders Edition design. It’s taken the core concept of Nvidia’s RTX 30- and 40-series FE cards, the push/pull fan concept, and reimagined it with its own RTX 4080 Super 16G Expert.

MSI tells me it liked how Nvidia’s Founders cards efficiently shift air from one side of a chassis, over the GPU, and out the other. This has been Nvidia’s approach ever since the RTX 30-series, and though it’s massively engorged the design with the 40-series, it’s proven a popular pick.

Though MSI is borrowing the FE’s core concept, it’s offering a completely different look. Nvidia’s opted for that sleek stealth black design for its new Super cards that seemed to be all anyone could talk about at CES, but MSI has opted for a more professional look for its Expert lineup. Befitting of the name, I suppose.

As is the case with many RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 cards, this card is a lot bigger than you expect it to be once you get up close. It should be half the size it actually is. Amongst a sea of graphics cards at MSI’s CES 2024 booth this stood out from the rest. Though I doubt it’s everyone’s cup of tea.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

MSI will roll out the Expert line with the approaching Super cards. Nvidia plans to release those throughout the month, starting with the RTX 4070 Super on January 17. The RTX 4070 Ti Super follows on January 24 and the RTX 4080 Super on January 31.

Yet while I like MSI’s take on a Founders Edition, it doesn’t hold a candle to that all-black RTX 4080 Super FE. Sorry MSI, I’m a sucker for stealth builds.

PC Gamer’s CES 2024 coverage is being published in association with Asus Republic of Gamers.