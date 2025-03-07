MSSA and ESA Partner to Drive Integration of Satellite and Terrestrial Networks



The Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have announced a strategic alliance aimed at enhancing the future of 5G and 6G open architecture, standards-based satellite Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs). This collaboration seeks to integrate satellite and terrestrial networks for Direct-to-Device (D2D) services, expanding connectivity solutions while ensuring security, sovereignty, and integrity in global telecommunications networks.





As part of this initiative, MSSA and ESA are focused on strengthening European technological involvement in both space-based and ground-based infrastructure, operations, and user applications. The partnership engages various Mobile Satellite Services spectrum holders, operators, and global technology firms to develop an open architecture, standards-based satellite network approach. This effort aims to enable seamless roaming between terrestrial and multiple cooperating satellite mobile networks, leveraging existing and future telecommunications standards and devices.





ESA’s role in this collaboration ensures that European technology resources contribute effectively while providing assurance to European nations that satellite NTNs will support devices anywhere, anytime. Furthermore, these networks will operate within national telecom and cloud computing regulatory frameworks, reinforcing safety and security.







“MSSA and ESA are coming together to create a secure and integrated satellite and terrestrial communication network that benefits consumers,” said Mark Dankberg, Chairman of MSSA. “This initiative will accelerate the deployment of standards-based D2D services across Europe. ESA’s participation underscores the growing momentum for business models that utilize licensed MSS satellite spectrum and open, interoperable architectures based on 3GPP standards.”





Laurent Jaffart, ESA’s Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “This alliance with MSSA marks an essential step in achieving ESA’s vision of seamless global connectivity. By combining our expertise in space technologies with MSSA’s commitment to open architecture and standards-based mobile satellite services, we are establishing the foundation for trusted non-terrestrial networks that integrate with terrestrial 5G and 6G infrastructures.”





The agreement formalizes the ongoing efforts between MSSA and ESA to advance scalable, standards-based, and open interoperable architectures designed to integrate seamlessly with global telecom regulatory frameworks. Additionally, both organizations plan to engage in joint communication efforts to raise awareness and emphasize the benefits of their cooperation.





This partnership highlights MSSA and ESA’s shared commitment to advancing global communication networks and pioneering technological innovations in the evolving 5G and 6G landscape.





