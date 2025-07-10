PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 11: Co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., Jensen Huang poses next to the open foundation model for generalized humanoid robot NVIDIA Isaac GROOT N1 during the 9th edition of the VivaTech show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on June 11, 2025 in Paris, France. Chesnot/Getty Images

Nvidia broke a record on Wednesday, briefly crossing a $4 trillion valuation.

The company has transformed dramatically since its inception in 1993.

Take our quiz to test your knowledge on the AI giant.

Over the last 33 years, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang turned a humble gaming hardware maker into the world’s premier AI tech company.

On Wednesday, the company became the first to hit a market capitalization of $4 trillion.

Nvidia dominates the AI chip market with a near-monopoly on the GPUs that provide the computing power needed to train large language models. But the company hasn’t always been the AI behemoth it is today. It started off as a gaming company that made graphics cards.

How much do you know about the market’s hottest stock? Take our quiz to test your Nvidia knowledge. Scroll to the bottom to see the answers.

A) In-N-Out Burger

B) Denny’s

C) McDonald’s

D) Starbucks

A) Nvidia’s initial public offering

B) Reaching $1 billion in annual revenue

C) The acquisition of 3dfx Interactive

D) The company’s stock crossing $100 a share

A) Japan

B) France

C) Brazil

D) Canada

A) $500 million

B) $5 billion

C) $10 billion

D) $50 billion

A) A fingerprint

B) An eye

C) A circuit diagram

D) A whirlpool

A) True

B) False

B. Huang and his cofounders, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, came up with the idea for Nvidia in 1993 at a Denny’s in San Jose. D. Huang has a tattoo of the Nvidia logo on his shoulder, which he got when the stock price hit $100. B,C, and D. Nvidia’s peak market cap just above $4 trillion on Wednesday is larger than the GDP of France, Brazil, and Canada. At $4.1 trillion, Japan’s GDP is just slightly larger than Nvidia’s valuation, according to the International Monetary Fund. D. For every gigawatt of data center installment, Nvidia receives up to $50 billion in revenue, according to company projections. Analysts predict the company is on track to install five to seven gigawatts of data center capacity this year. B. Nvidia’s logo symbolizes a green eye. The company’s name comes from the Latin word for envy, “invidia.” A. It’s true — the company almost went out of business in 1996 after it failed to produce a graphics chip for Sega. However, Sega provided Nvidia with a $5 million investment that kept the company afloat.

Read the original article on Business Insider