A portion of Highway 40 remains closed on Monday after it was shut down following a mudslide in Kananaskis Country this holiday weekend.

According to 511 Alberta’s social media post, it happened Saturday evening between Mount Lipsett and Mist Creek day use areas, about 30 minutes south of Kananaskis Village.

Reminder: Hwy40 btwn Mt. Lipsett & Mist Creek day-use areas, south of Kananaskis Village, remain CLOSED due to an earlier mudslide. (6:30am) #ABRoads #ABParks — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 4, 2025

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson with the Alberta RCMP tells Global News that the mudslide is estimated to have been about 60 feet wide.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Clean up crews were called in shortly after the mudslide and describe seeing rock and mud piled about two metres high on the highway.

RCMP says the closure is expected to last several days and visitors are being asked to use alternative routes.