Since Kartik Aaryan was finalised in the lead, there have been many speculations around who the leading actress is going to be. The speculation about Tara Sutaria involvement in the film, Aashiqui 3started after she and Kartik Aaryan were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai but was denied by producer Mukesh Bhatt.

News about Triptii Dimri’s casting opposite Kartik Aaryan in producer Mukesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui 3 came out yesterday. But we were first to report last night itself that news is either premature or untrue as per sources close to production house.

Mukesh Bhatt Rubbishes The Rumours

When producer Mukesh Bhatt was asked about the casting closure his response was vehement. He said, “Rubbish! This is absolutely false. I have made it very clear that we are not casting until the script and the music are ready. But everyone wants to cash in on my popular Aashiqui franchise. This is unacceptable. I haven’t even met this lady.”

Mukesh Bhatt wants to make it clear once and for all that Aashiqui 3 is not happening until he is happy with the music. “The only name that has been finalized is Kartik Aaryan. Kartik and the music are the stars of Aashiqui 3. The rest will happen after we get the music in place, not before,” added the producer.

About Aashiqui Franchise

The first film in the Aashiqui franchise released in 1990 and it launched Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie became a runaway musical hit and the two debutants became household names. The second movie, Aashiqui 2, starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor and it released many years later in 2013. That film, which was directed by Mohit Suri, also became a musical hit. Aashiqui 3 will be helmed by Anurag Basu.

Meanwhile, Kartik is also set to start work on the Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is gearing up for a Diwali 2024 release.

