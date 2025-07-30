Paris Olympic heavyweight boxing champion Lazizbek Mullojonov has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a prohibited substance, the International Testing Agency said.

The 26-year-old Uzbek tested positive for methasterone, a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid associated with the promotion of rapid muscle growth, increased strength and power, in an out-of-competition doping control collected on June 11.

“The athlete has been informed of the case and has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample,” the ITA said in a statement on Tuesday.

If the B-sample analysis is requested and confirms the result of the A-sample, the case will be considered as a confirmed anti-doping rule violation, it said.

If the B-sample analysis is not requested, the case will also go ahead as a confirmed anti-doping rule violation, it said. “The athlete will have the opportunity to present his explanations for the result,” it said.

The Uzbekistan Boxing Federation has been contacted for comment.

Mullojonov also won bronze in the heavyweight event at the 2023 IBA World Boxing Championships, as well as a gold medal at super heavyweight at the 2022 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships.