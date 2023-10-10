Multigrain Atta is a flour made using a combination of multiple grains such as wheat, ragi, oats, maize(corn), chana dal, and soya bean. Multigrain Atta is used for making Indian flat breads like chapati, poori, paratha, naan, kulcha etc. Let us learn to make Multigrain Atta with step by step pictures and video.

Every time I see Multigrain Atta advertisement, I always wonder can we make it at home, what ingredients goes into and so many other questions pops in my mind, This recipe has been evolved in my kitchen after trying various combination, measures and finally here I am with the exact perfect measurements for Multigrain Atta.

I have tried a handful of combinations with different measures but this one is perfect for making chapathi, roti, bread, poori etc. I tried to increase the grains ratio which resulted in hard chapathis or the flavor is too strong so am sticking with this ratio itself. The grains should be 15-20% of wheat flour and it works perfect every time and yields soft chapathi. Do try this Homemade Multigrain Atta and enjoy the benefits.

About Multigrain Atta

Multigrain Atta is much healthier than the regular chapati flour. A source of fibre and vprotein from whole wheat, the goodness of ragi, fiber content of oats, protein from chana dal & soya and antioxidant properties of maize blended with flour makes this flour healthier.

This unique combination of multigrains ensures that the flour is high in fiber. So it helps in digestion of food and keeps us healthy. It has wholesome goodness and healthy benefits without compromising on the taste, so try this homemade multigrain atta.

Homemade Multigrain Atta is more healthier as its free from preservatives and you know exactly what ingredients goes into the making of the flour. So this is the reason I prefer homemade flour over store bought ones.

Multigrain Atta Video





Multigrain atta is used for

making Indian flat breads like chapati, poori, paratha, naan, kulcha etc.

can also be used for baking which includes cakes, cookies, bread, buns, etc.

basically multigrain atta can be a great replacement for regular wheat flour or refined flour.

Multigrain Atta Ingredients

Chakki(Wheat) : I always use Punjab wheat (a variety of wheat berry) for making Multigrain Atta. I have given the measurement for 1 kg wheat. It is a good source of protein and fiber.

Ragi(Fingermillet) : 25 gms of fingermillet is used for this multigrtain atta, if you want to increase you can add 50 gms but not more than that. As the color, taste and texture of the rotis will completely change.

Oats : I have used rolled oats, you can use quick cooking oats too.

I have used rolled oats, you can use quick cooking oats too. Chana dal : Chana dal is a good source of protein.

Chana dal is a good source of protein. Maize(Corn) : Corn or maize is a good source of fibre.

Corn or maize is a good source of fibre. Soya Bean : White soya bean is very nutritious and a good source of protein and fat.

The ingredients listed can be modified according to your preference too. Check tips section for more variations. If you want cup measures you can have a ratio of 3 cups(wheat) : 1 cup(multigrains).

My experiences using Multigrain Atta

I have a batch of regular chapati flour and multigrain atta mostly in my kitchen. I use both on a regular basis both for Indian breads and also for baking. Have been using wheat flour / multigrain atta for my bakes and it works so well. Do check out baking section for more recipes. I have been successfully baking with this flour for almost 5-6 yrs now. Sometimes I use a mix of wheat flour and multigrain flour for my recipes and it works too.

Do check out my how to post on making soft phulkas here.

All the grains are rinsed thoroughly and dried completely.

How to make Multigrain Atta

1.To a tray add all the grains except oats. Add 1 kg whole wheat(punjab wheat) along with 50 grams maize, 25 grams soya bean, 50 grams chana dal and 25 grams fingermillet. Make sure to clean it if you have any speck in the grains.

2.Mix this well first.

3.Wash all the grains well except oats. Rinse it well and drain water completely.

4.Sun dry until completely dry. Depending upon your weather it may take a day or 2 to get dry completely. Always lay a netted cloth over the tray to avoid dust and ants.

5.Once completely dry transfer to a clean dry container. Choose a container that has extra space as after grinding you need more space for the flour to fit in.

6.Add 50 grams oats to the container.

7. Mix it well.

8.Now all ready to go for grinding in mill.

9.While giving for grinding make sure to tell them the flour needs to be very fine.

10.After grinding open and keep for sometime as it will be very hot. If closed and kept moisture may develop due to the heat and will wet the flour.

11.My flour is very fine so I did not sieve it. If it is coarse then you may need to sieve it once before storing.

12.Store in a clean dry container to be stored in kitchen. I usually keep in this jar for regular use and store the bulk in the big thooku itself(the steel container shown)

13.Store in an airtight container.

Homemade Multigrain Atta is ready!

Tips

Dry the multigrains completely before giving it to grind.

Do not add more ragi and soya than the quantity mentioned else it will give a raw taste and ragi will change the color of the flour too.

You can even add barley and other grains as per your preference but make sure to have an eye on the measures accordingly.

Storage

Store in a clean dry airtight container.

Keeps well in room temperature for atleast 3 months.

Make sure to handle the atta with dry hands.

If you are making in bulk say above 5 kgs refrigerate half of it.

FAQ’s

1.What is Multigrain Atta?

Multigrain atta is a flour made using a combination of multigrains such as wheat, ragi, oats, maize(corn),chana dal, and soya etc.

2.How to make Multigrain Atta at home?

Buy and measure the ingredients. Remove the specks if any. You can either wash and dry if you feel there is more speck or else you can sundry for few days until its crisp. Then give it to flour mill and grind it. Sieving is purely optional.

3.What are the multigrains that can be added?

These are the grains I usually add along with wheat which includes ragi, maize, oats, chana dal etc. But you can also add a combination of millets like foxtail millet, kodo millet, jowar, barnyard millet, bajra etc. However keep the ratio as 3(wheat):1(multigrains).

4.What is Multigrain used for?

Multigrain atta is used for making Indian flat breads like chapati, poori, paratha, naan, kulcha etc. It can also be used in baking for cakes, cookies, breads, buns etc.

5.Will the multigrain atta taste differ from regular chapati flour?

No not much of difference. You may feel a very mld grainy nutty flavor which is very subtle. Trust me my kids are so fussy but still they don’t find the difference so win win.

6.Is multigrain atta good for weight loss?

Yes it is one of the factor you can trust for weightloss as multigrain atta is full of whole grains and goodness. Ragi in the mix helps for the weight loss. Along with a perfect balanced diet and exercise multigrain atta sure helps in weight loss. Also comparatively better for diabetics patients too.

7.What is ratio of wheat and multigrains for Multigrain Atta?

I always use a measure of 3:1 that 3 parts wheat with 1 part of multigrains.

8.Can Multigrain be a substitute for wheat flour in baking,breads?

Yes you can with little adjustments in other ingredient measures and water

9.Is Multigrain atta gluten free?

Yes it is gluten free still giving you the taste and texture of traditional flour without any compromise.

