During a wild pursuit Monday, a carjacking suspect slammed into two patrol cars, causing one to strike a nearby home, and rolled the stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Officials from the Lakewood station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a call about a carjacking in the 8800 block of Alondra Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Deputies found a stolen car driven by the suspect in the area and believed the suspect to be armed, officials said. From there, the car pursuit began.

While chasing the car for about 10 miles into Carson, deputies transitioned into “surveillance mode,” meaning they fell back in hopes the suspect would slow down, officials said. Police may switch from active pursuit when the driver is speeding or behaving erratically.

Tailed by deputies, the suspect sideswiped a semi-truck but continued driving. After hitting the truck, officials said the suspect intentionally rammed their vehicle into two separate marked patrol vehicles.

Then the suspect crashed the car they were in, rolling it over and landing on the roof.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Broadway and South Main streets in Carson, near the Goodyear Blimp base, according to KTLA. The suspect was then taken into custody. Officials did not provide additional details about the person.

Helicopter video from KTLA showed that one of the patrol vehicles the suspect crashed into was thrust into a nearby home.

Lakewood officials said the two deputies in the cars that were hit were injured. One was treated at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Officials did not provide information on whether any occupants of the home or others were injured during the pursuit or the crashes.