





In a shocking scene on Monday during the Braves’ clash against the Rockies, multiple fans could be seen rushing the field and making contact with All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Acuña, who was out in right-center field between innings, was approached by two fans, the first of whom ran onto the outfield grass at Coors Field and made contact with the 25-year-old.

Security arrived moments later and attempted to separate one of the fans from Acuña. The second fan then ran in and also made contact with Acuña, at which point the star outfielder could be seen falling to the ground.

A couple fans ran onto the field and made contact with Ronald Acuña Jr. pic.twitter.com/IaAcAZs2gx — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 29, 2023

Unreal scene here at Coors Field. It was a blur, but it appears that three fans ran onto the field to attack Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. between innings. You can see Acuña Jr. get off the ground after the second attacker comes into frame. pic.twitter.com/FEnWVxnTR3 — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) August 29, 2023

The stadium’s security then attempted to restrain the two fans while members of the Braves arrived on the scene.

Security was eventually able to escort the fans off the field, needing three people to carry off one of the individuals. Acuña remained in the game and play resumed.

The incident occurred during the seventh inning stretch at Coors Field. Acuña had recorded his 60th stolen base of the season earlier in the game.







