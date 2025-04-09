An alarming outbreak of brain tumor diagnoses among labor and delivery nurses at a Massachusetts hospital has sparked internal and independent investigations.

At least 11 staff members with ties to Newton-Wellesley Hospital’s fifth-floor labor and delivery unit have reported serious health concerns — including five benign brain tumors — according to a report by 25 Investigates.

The hospital says its review, conducted in coordination with the Department of Occupational Health and Safety and third-party consultants, found no environmental risk factors linked to the tumor cases. Tests for air and water quality, radiation, and pharmaceutical safety reportedly yielded no red flags.

However, the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) is challenging those findings, calling the hospital’s investigation inadequate. The union has launched its own survey, which has already drawn responses from over 300 current and former staff. The MNA is now reaching out to individuals who requested follow-ups and consented to share medical records for further review.

“The hospital cannot make this issue go away by attempting to provide a pre-determined conclusion,” the MNA stated.

In response, hospital officials say they’ve held multiple staff forums and remain confident in the safety of their facility.

“We can confidently reassure our dedicated team members…and all our patients that there is no environmental risk at our facility,” Newton-Wellesley said in a statement, emphasizing that the health of staff and patients remains a top priority.

The investigation continues as staff and advocates seek more transparency and answers about the troubling health pattern.

