Gunfire erupted at a Northern Nevada hotel and casino on Monday with multiple people hurt before police captured the alleged gunman, authorities said.

Police rushed to the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno after receiving calls for help at about 7:25 a.m. PDT, officials said.

A suspect was taken into custody and there’s no ongoing threat, authorities said.

The incident began outside, near the valet area, and no one inside the casino was harmed, police said.

