-
Now Playing
Multiple people injured in stabbing at Michigan Walmart, police say
00:38
-
UP NEXT
Good news: Neighbors thank UPS driver after 32 years of service
03:10
-
Officials mistakenly release inmate from same prison where 10 prisoners escaped in May
01:42
-
Nearly 100 million under heat alerts as temperatures soar nationwide
01:34
-
First astronaut with a disability prepares for historic mission to space
02:09
-
Suspect charged in University of New Mexico campus shooting
01:40
-
Trump visits Scotland as details surface about DOJ meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell
01:50
-
Southwest passenger: ‘Entire plane was screaming’ during close call
01:47
-
Flash flooding and extreme heat as summer of severe weather rolls on
01:41
-
DOJ completes two-day interview with Maxwell
02:37
-
Southwest plane makes mid-air maneuver to avoid collision with another plane
02:27
-
Florida hospital staff surprises 62-year-old coworker with surprise bridal shower
01:24
-
With cosmetic surgery chains growing, lawsuits reveal allegations of injuries and deaths
03:51
-
Former congressman George Santos reports to federal prison
01:38
-
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting on University of New Mexico campus
01:28
-
Iowa town plans special homecoming for girl who spent nearly two years in the hospital
01:31
-
Newly released documents reveal chilling details about Idaho murders
01:41
-
UN: 9% of Gaza’s children have severe malnutrition
01:22
-
Blinded Ukraine soldier returns home
02:04
-
Top DOJ official meets with convicted Epstein accomplice
02:41
Nightly News
-
Now Playing
Multiple people injured in stabbing at Michigan Walmart, police say
00:38
-
UP NEXT
Good news: Neighbors thank UPS driver after 32 years of service
03:10
-
Officials mistakenly release inmate from same prison where 10 prisoners escaped in May
01:42
-
Nearly 100 million under heat alerts as temperatures soar nationwide
01:34
-
First astronaut with a disability prepares for historic mission to space
02:09
-
Suspect charged in University of New Mexico campus shooting
01:40
Nightly News Netcast
Nightly News
Nightly News
Nightly News
Nightly News
Nightly News
Play All