At least 11 people were injured in a “multiple stabbing incident” Saturday at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, officials said.

A suspect is in custody, the Michigan State Police said on X.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Eleven people are being treated at Munson Medical Center, said Catherine Dewey with the medical center. She said staff are still assessing the victims’ conditions and the nature of their wounds.

It was not immediately clear if there were more victims.

A spokesperson for the state police could not clarify whether a shooting also occurred, and was not sure whether there were multiple suspects.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, state police said.

A Walmart spokesperson said the company is working with police and deferred questions to authorities.

The FBI is responding to the incident and is available to “provide any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office,” Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI, said on X.

Traverse City is about 255 miles northwest of Detroit.