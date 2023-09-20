A SAVVY mum has shared a quick easy snack you can make from potato peels and it will save you a few bob on your shopping bill.

The foodie revealed she uses potato peels to make her own salty crisps using just a few ingredients.

2 A mum has shared a quick easy snack you can make from potato peels and it will save you a few bob on your shopping bill Credit: tIKtOK/@thedinnerapp

2 Anna turned her potato peels in to tasty salted crisps Credit: tIKtOK/@thedinnerapp

Anna shared her recipe in a TikTok video online.

She said: “Potato peels make the perfect Salt and Vinegar Crisps – just like super crispy French Fries.”

“I love these as a topper to mash potatoes or just all by themselves, they are soooooo delicious!”

She added: “Next time you peel your potatoes, do not throw out the skins.”

The recipe is very simple, you’ll want to wash and peel a potato, you’ll get a decent amount of skin from about four potatoes.

Anna says: “Rinse them with white vinegar and water and then drain them.”

“Pop them on a baking tray and douse them in lovely olive oil and flaky salt.”

Two tbsp of olive oil and half a tsp of flakey salt should be enough but make sure to spread them evenly.

Anna says: “Pop them under the grill for just a few minutes and then you will have the most delicious salt and vinegary crisps that you can put on top of things or eat by themselves.”

These should be ready in 5-8 minutes but leave them in for a few minutes longer if you want them extra crispy.

FABULOUS FIVER: SPEND £5 AND GET A £25 WELCOME BONUS

You can have these on your own or use them as topping for other meals.

Anna said: “Serve on top of mash potato, on salads. They are so good.”

The mums recipe was viewed 189,000 times online.

One user said: “Nice recipe. Never thought of doing this!”

Another said: “Great tip!!!!”

However some users said they couldn’t get their heads around peeling a potato in the first place.

One user said: “So odd to me when people peel potatoes…..for what?”

Another said: “I don’t peel any vegetables, and when I do it’s generally lemons or oranges of their zest, dehydrate it, and grind in a spice grinder.”