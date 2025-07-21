A quick bathroom break took an unexpected turn when a mother returned to find her car – and children – missing, Malaysian media reported.

A woman had briefly stepped away to use a public toilet while parked during a visit to her sister’s house around 10am in Jalan Telok Gong, Klang on July 19 , The Star reported.

In her absence, her 11-year-old son decided to get behind the wheel of the Proton Saga car, taking his seven-year-old sibling and their Malaysian cousin along for an impromptu drive to a nearby shop.

According to South Klang Officer in Charge of a Police District Assistant Commander Ramli Kasa , the two siblings are United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees cardholders.

“The boy drove the car for about 2km before losing control as they approached the shop,” he said in a statement.

The vehicle skidded off the road and ended up in a drain, according to Bernama .

Fortunately, no one was injured, and the car only suffered minor damage.

The incident has since gone viral online.

Police investigations are ongoing and the police have recorded statements from the parents of the 11-year-old.