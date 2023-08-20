Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated Bollywood film Jawan is generating significant buzz ahead of its release. The film’s makers have already treated the audience with a sneak Prevue, Posters, and two blockbuster songs – Zinda Banda and Chaleya. As the excitement continues to mount, fans are eagerly counting down the days until the film’s trailer launch. The level of anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding Jawan underscores the immense curiosity and eagerness of the audience to witness this cinematic offering.The promotional campaign for the film Jawan is now in full swing. It was previously Exclusively revealed by us that GM Modular, a brand known for kitchen appliances, LED lights, switches, wires, and fans, had formed a partnership with the Jawan team. Now, the campaign has officially kicked off, promising an exciting and extensive marketing effort to build anticipation for the movie.

Mumbai Metro and Mannat Walls Adorned with ‘Jawan’ Movie Promotions

As we previously revealed Exclusively that GM Modular, a kitchen appliances brand that also makes LED lights, switches, wires, and fans, has tied up with the team of Jawan. The company will plan promotion campaign for the film. This marketing strategy might further boost the film’s hype on the marketplace as the release date is nearing.And Now Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is making a big impression in Mumbai. A video from the Mumbai Metro shows that the entire metro is covered in posters for the movie, and they also have the GM Modular logo on them. This has caught the attention of many people who travel from metro every day in Mumbai. As part of the promotion, they’ve painted many beautiful scenes from the Jawan Prevue on a wall near Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat. This creative promotion is getting people really excited about the movie and is a big topic of conversation in the city.

SRK’s ‘Jawan’ Bags 50 Crore Deal with Gokulam Movies for Kerala & Tamil Nadu

Kerala industry tracker Ab George revealed that Gokulam Movies shelled out a whopping non-refundable royalty of 50 crores to secure the rights. This is the largest distribution deal ever for a Bollywood movie in the South Indian market.

The distribution house in Kerala, Gokulam Movies, will screen Jawan through Dream Big Films while Red Giant Movies, the market leader, will handle the release in Tamil Nadu. The movie has created a huge buzz in these two states and it is likely to be a big hit.

About SRK’s Jawan

Jawan is a film directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make special appearances in the film. The film is set to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, both in 2D and IMAX format.

