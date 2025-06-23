The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai from June 23 to 26, in view of rains intensifying in the financial capital.

Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also issued warning for high tide.

Mumbai is set to experience a rainy week ahead, with heavy showers predicted on several days. On June 23 and 24, the city is expected to see a generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall. Temperatures will remain warm and humid, with minimums around 26°C and maximums touching 31°C and 32°C, according to the IMD forecast.

On June 25, the intensity of rain may ease slightly, bringing moderate rainfall under a still-cloudy sky. Temperatures are likely to hover between 25°C and 32°C. Rainfall will pick up again on June 26, with another round of heavy showers forecast and temperatures ranging between 24°C and 31°C.

As the week progresses, June 27 and 28 will also bring rain, accompanied by slightly cooler daytime highs of 29°C and 30°C, respectively. The minimum temperature during these days is expected to stay between 23°C and 24°C.

Commuters in Mumbai should brace for delays and traffic snarls due to waterlogging in low-lying areas. With the monsoon setting in firmly, carrying rain gear will be essential throughout the week.BMC issues high tide warning

BMC in its statement said that the Mumbai will observe a generally cloudy sky with possibility of heavy rainfall at few places in City and Suburbs. High Tide -10:23 hrs. – 4.37 meters, 21:59 hrs. – 3.80 meters

Low Tide – 16:11 hrs. – 2.00 meters, 04:20 hrs. – 0.39 meters (Next day Dt.24 June 2025)

