A Mumbai-based techie, seeking solace through astrology to turn his life around, found himself caught in a well-orchestrated scam instead leading to the loss of over Rs 12 lakh.

According to a TOI report, unaware of the dangers, the software engineer downloaded the DevineTalk app, hoping to fix his problems, only to face a series of escalating demands and financial exploitation.

In January, he connected with a “spiritual guide” named Nishant, who suggested a ritual for Rs 6,300 to cleanse his life of negativity.

After some thought, the man decided to proceed, believing that the ritual would help him. Nishant assured him that a revered figure, “Bade Maharaj,” would personally perform the sacred ceremony.

Bade Maharaj’s maha play



Live Events

What followed was a classic case of spiritual extortion. Initially, Bade Maharaj demanded Rs 15,300 to begin the ritual, followed by another Rs 28,000 for additional reasons, said TOI. Trusting the spiritual guidance, the techie transferred the funds electronically.

When the man asked for proof of the completed rituals, the scammers ramped up the pressure. Bade Maharaj called him late at night, demanding an additional Rs 20,000, claiming some rituals were incomplete.

“When the victim demanded proof that rituals were performed by Bade Maharaj, the latter called up in the night and demanded an additional Rs 20,000, saying some rituals are incomplete,” TOI reported citing the police.

Fearing the consequences, the techie, by then overwhelmed with anxiety, reluctantly complied.

As the scam deepened, Nishant reconnected him with Bade Maharaj, who continued to demand more money.

By the time the techie had transferred a total of Rs 2.41 lakh, the fraudsters weren’t satisfied. They threatened him with dire consequences if the rituals weren’t completed, causing the victim to sink further into the scam.

Buying ‘fate fixers’



According to the report, the techie, desperate to “fix” his cosmic fate, maxed out his credit cards, borrowed from private lenders, and paid the fraudsters.

In just six days, he had drained Rs 12.20 lakh into the scam. Still not satisfied, the fraudsters continued to manipulate him, preying on his fear and desperation.

However, it wasn’t until he confided in friends that the techie realised he had been duped.

Investigating further, he reached out to DevineTalk’s customer support, where he was assured that the rituals would eventually be completed, along with three free meditation sessions as a “goodwill” gesture.

Skeptical, he searched online and discovered multiple complaints against DevineTalk for fraudulent activities, noted TOI.

The techie finally reported the scam to the cyber police on Monday, leading to the registration of an FIR under various sections of the BNS and Information Technology Act (ITA).

