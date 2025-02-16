Yahoo is using AI to generate takeaways from this article. This means the info may not always match what’s in the article. Reporting mistakes helps us improve the experience.

Yahoo is using AI to generate takeaways from this article. This means the info may not always match what’s in the article. Reporting mistakes helps us improve the experience.

Yahoo is using AI to generate takeaways from this article. This means the info may not always match what’s in the article. Reporting mistakes helps us improve the experience. Generate Key Takeaways

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) goes into its third and final day on Sunday.

The European security architecture, faster EU accession for Balkan states and Europe’s competitiveness are on the agenda of the last day of the international meeting in the Bavarian capital.

Since Friday, the debate has been dominated by the new US administration’s course in the Ukraine war and disputes over European participation in negotiations for peace.

On the first day of the conference, US Vice President JD Vance sharply criticized European allies, accusing them of restricting freedom of expression and endangering democracy.

Among other things, he criticized the exclusion of the far-right Alliance for Germany (AfD) and the populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) from the security conference and generally opposed the exclusion of parties. Representatives of the German government rejected this.

Police officers stand in front of the Hotel Bayerischer Hof ahead of the start of the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC), which will take place from 14 February to 16, at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. Sven Hoppe/dpa