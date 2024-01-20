By The Horns has revealed a Murdaritaville trailer ahead of the offbeat horror comedy’s home release.

Murdaritaville Trailer and Details

The film is described as a loving send-up of your Dad’s favorite margarita-sipping beach crooner, and follows a group of friends on their way to a concert when they start getting attacked by a parrot man in a tasteful floral shirt.

Murdaritaville is written and directed by Paul Dale, and stars Jenna-Francis Duvic.

Murdaritaville will be available on digital, Blu-Ray, and VHS on March 1, 2024.