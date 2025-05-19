When selective pressures for different functions act simultaneously on a structure, morphological diversification can be shaped by adaptation toward distinct functional optima. Systems may evolve along a performance gradient, optimizing different aspects of function in response to ecological demands. We investigated two scorpion species representing the morphological extremes of chela (pincer) shape. Scorpion chelae exhibit remarkable morphological diversity associated with ecological roles, and their performance varies along a force-velocity continuum. To explore how structural and muscular adaptations shape performance, we developed a biomechanical model integrating synchrotron microtomography, muscle architecture, and performance data. Our findings reveal that these species exhibit distinct structural and muscular arrangements, each optimized for a different performance outcome. The short-fingered species maximize closing force through increased mechanical advantage and longer sarcomeres, enhancing muscle contraction efficiency. In contrast, the slender-chela species optimizes closing velocity through muscle orientations that favor rapid acceleration. While additional functional demands likely influence these designs, one morphology appears specialized for quickly capturing prey, while the other seems to be adapted for prey crushing. These divergent performance optima may have played a key role in shaping the trophic ecology of scorpions and influencing the evolution of their venom.

Simone, Y., Herrel, A., & Boistel, R. (2025). Functional Divergence of Scorpion Pedipalps: Musculoskeletal Specialization Toward Opposing Performance Optima. Journal of Morphology, 286(5), e70055. https://doi.org/10.1002/jmor.70055